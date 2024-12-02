Cold and dry conditions will persist across Delmarva from Monday evening through Tuesday as a strong high-pressure system remains in place to the west and southwest of the region.
Monday Evening into Early Tuesday Morning:
Temperatures will plummet under mostly clear skies and light northwest winds. Lows are expected to drop into the teens in northern and inland areas, including parts of New Jersey’s Pine Barrens, while coastal and southern areas will experience lows in the low to mid-20s. Residents should prepare for a frosty start to Tuesday morning.
Tuesday Afternoon:
High pressure will continue to dominate, keeping the region dry with partly to mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-30s to low 40s, offering only a slight improvement from Monday. While a shortwave disturbance may trigger isolated snow showers in the Poconos late in the day, these are unlikely to affect Delmarva.
Tuesday Evening:
Expect another chilly evening with temperatures quickly dropping after sunset. Conditions will remain calm as the high-pressure system shifts southward.
The cold and dry pattern will hold steady through midweek, with a strong cold front anticipated later in the week to bring more impactful weather changes.