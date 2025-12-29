DELMARVA - A powerful cold front is pushing offshore late Monday evening, leaving Sussex County, Delaware, under blustery and sharply colder conditions that will persist through late Tuesday evening.
Westerly winds will remain the primary concern overnight, with gusts frequently reaching 40 to 50 mph. A Wind Advisory remains in effect through early Tuesday morning as a secondary front moves through, reinforcing the strong winds. Skies will turn partly to mostly cloudy overnight, with temperatures dropping into the 20s. Wind chills are expected to fall into the low to mid-teens.
Conditions will change little on Tuesday as strong low pressure lingers to the north. Gusty winds will continue through much of the day, gradually easing from south to north by afternoon. Wind gusts could still reach 40 mph during the morning and midday hours before diminishing later Tuesday. High temperatures are expected to range from the upper 20s to mid-30s, with wind chill values staying in the teens and 20s, making it feel colder throughout the day.
Skies will be partly to mostly sunny at times Tuesday, but the combination of lingering wind and cold air will keep conditions harsh until winds ease by Tuesday evening.