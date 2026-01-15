DELMARVA - A mix of rain and wet snow is possible early Thursday morning as colder air arrives, but any accumulation is expected to be little to none. As precipitation tapers off, temperatures will continue to fall, raising the risk of patchy ice in spots where roads, bridges and sidewalks remain damp.
By late Thursday morning and into the afternoon, clouds are expected to thin with drier air moving in, but the wind will be the bigger story. West winds are expected to increase through the day, with gusts around 25 to 30 mph, making it feel colder than the mid-30s.
Thursday night into early Friday morning, colder air will deepen across Sussex County. Temperatures are expected to drop to around 20, with steady wind keeping conditions raw. Wind chills are expected to fall into the single digits for parts of the county, especially in more open areas and near the coast. Drivers should watch for isolated slick spots late Thursday night where leftover moisture refreezes.