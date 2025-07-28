DELMARVA - We will face oppressive weather Tuesday as a combination of heat, humidity and worsening air quality prompts health officials to urge caution.
A Code Orange air quality alert has been issued for Sussex County, meaning air pollution concentrations may become unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, older adults and those with asthma or heart and lung disease. Health experts recommend limiting outdoor activity, particularly strenuous exercise during the afternoon hours when ozone levels peak.
High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees across inland areas, with coastal communities slightly cooler but still humid. Dew points in the upper 60s to near 70 will push the heat index into the low to mid-90s by the afternoon. While no record-breaking heat is expected, the high humidity will make conditions feel oppressive, particularly during midday and evening commutes.
Skies will be partly sunny with only a slight chance for a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm, mostly across inland areas where daytime heating is greatest. Winds will be light, offering little relief from stagnant conditions contributing to ozone buildup. Overnight lows will stay warm, hovering in the upper 60s to low 70s, setting up another humid morning on Wednesday.
Residents are urged to stay hydrated, take breaks if working outdoors, and use air conditioning when possible. Those in sensitive health groups are encouraged to minimize outdoor exposure and watch for symptoms of respiratory stress.