DELMARVA - Sussex County is expected to see summerlike warmth from early Wednesday morning through early Thursday morning, with dry conditions likely for most areas and only a limited chance of an isolated thunderstorm late in the day.
The day will begin mild and quiet Wednesday morning, with warm air already in place across southern Delaware. As the morning turns into afternoon, temperatures inland are expected to climb into the upper 80s, with a few spots nearing 90 degrees. Areas closer to the Atlantic coast should remain cooler because of the ocean’s influence and a developing sea breeze.
There is a low-confidence chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. However, the threat depends heavily on how weather systems and any leftover boundaries develop farther upstream earlier in the day. Because those features are uncertain, confidence in storm development over Sussex County remains low.
If a storm does form, brief gusty winds would be the main concern. Still, most of Sussex County is expected to remain dry through the daytime and evening hours.
The bigger story will be the unusual warmth for mid-April. Temperatures are forecast to run well above average, continuing a stretch of early-season heat expected to last through the week. The warm pattern is being supported by southerly to southwesterly flow and high pressure positioned offshore.
By Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, any isolated storm activity should fade, leaving partly cloudy to mostly dry conditions in place. Overnight temperatures are expected to remain mild, falling only into the 60s in many locations.
With little meaningful rainfall expected, dry conditions may continue to worsen across the region. Even so, fire weather concerns are expected to remain limited because winds should stay relatively light and some moisture will remain in the air.
For Sussex County residents, the main forecast points are a warm and quiet start Wednesday, near-90-degree inland highs during the afternoon, a small chance of a late-day storm and a mild early Thursday morning.