DELMARVA - Sussex County is expected to see a stretch of unsettled weather from late Tuesday evening through late Wednesday evening as weak low pressure moves through the region.
A few light showers may develop late Tuesday evening and continue overnight, though rainfall is expected to remain limited. The best chance for showers will come Wednesday morning as the system tracks across the northern Mid-Atlantic. Rainfall totals are forecast to be light, generally ranging from a few hundredths of an inch to around a tenth or two.
Showers should gradually diminish Wednesday afternoon, with some breaks of sun possible by late in the day and into the evening.
Temperatures are expected to stay seasonable, with overnight lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s and Wednesday afternoon highs ranging from the upper 50s to upper 60s.
The forecast points to improving conditions after Wednesday, with drier and warmer weather expected later in the workweek.