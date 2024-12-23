DELMARVA - High pressure currently over the region will retreat late Monday evening, making way for a weak low-pressure system that could bring wintry precipitation to Sussex County early Tuesday morning. Residents should prepare for the possibility of slippery road conditions during the morning commute.
The evening hours will remain clear, with temperatures dropping into the upper teens and low 20s before midnight. However, as the night progresses, cloud cover will thicken, and temperatures may begin to rise before dawn.
Light snow showers are expected to develop early Tuesday morning but are likely to mix with or transition to freezing rain as warmer air moves in aloft. Although precipitation amounts are expected to remain light, icy road conditions could create travel hazards.
The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for southern Delaware, including Sussex County, highlighting the potential for mixed precipitation. Drivers are urged to exercise caution, especially during the early hours of Christmas Eve.
By late Tuesday morning, any lingering precipitation should taper off, with conditions improving as temperatures climb above freezing. Afternoon highs are forecasted to reach the mid-to-upper 30s, with some areas possibly seeing low 40s. Skies are expected to clear by late afternoon, offering a brief respite before the next weather system approaches later in the week.