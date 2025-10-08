DELMARVA - Sussex County residents can expect a crisp stretch of autumn weather as a secondary cold front moves through the region late Wednesday, ushering in cooler temperatures and steady northerly winds.
Lows will drop into the upper 30s for inland areas, the 40s elsewhere, and the low 50s along the coast. While conditions may be cool enough for patchy frost in higher elevations, persistent winds around 10 mph should limit widespread frost formation.
Thursday will bring plenty of sunshine but cooler air. Highs will range from the upper 50s in elevated areas to the low 60s across most of Sussex County, with a continued northerly breeze of 10 to 15 mph.
By Thursday night, skies will remain mostly clear as high pressure settles over the Mid-Atlantic. With calm winds and dry air in place, temperatures could dip into the mid-40s across Sussex County, with cooler readings farther inland.
The outlook for Friday calls for slightly milder conditions and a gradual increase in clouds, though the area is expected to stay dry through the end of the workweek.