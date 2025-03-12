DELMARVA - Coastal areas will experience a noticeable cooldown Wednesday morning as a backdoor cold front settles south, shifting winds from the north and northeast. Temperatures will start the day in the mid-30s to mid-40s and struggle to recover, with highs only reaching the 40s near the beaches and low to mid-50s further inland.
Despite mostly cloudy skies across much of the region, Sussex County and Ocean City may see more breaks of sunshine throughout the day. However, persistent onshore winds will keep coastal locations feeling cool. Marine fog could also develop late Wednesday along the southern Delaware coast as moisture increases near the shore.
By Wednesday night, high pressure will build in from eastern Canada, reinforcing the cool air mass and keeping temperatures seasonable. Lows will drop into the 30s to low 40s, with patchy fog possible in some areas by Thursday morning.
Thursday will see similar conditions, with high temperatures in the low 50s inland and upper 40s along the coast. Winds will remain out of the northeast, maintaining a cooler and slightly damp feel near the beaches.
By late Thursday night into Friday morning, moisture will increase as a warm front approaches. Patchy fog and drizzle may develop, particularly along the coast, setting the stage for a warmer and more humid pattern heading into the weekend.