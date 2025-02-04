DELMARVA - As of Monday evening, Sussex County is experiencing mild conditions with partly cloudy skies and temperatures around 46°F (8°C). This trend is expected to continue into Tuesday.
Tuesday, February 4:
Daytime: The region will be windy and mild, with intervals of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures are anticipated to reach 57°F (14°C).
Evening: A cold front is expected to move through the area, leading to a significant drop in temperatures overnight. Lows will dip to around 26°F (-4°C).
Wednesday, February 5:
Morning: Much colder conditions will prevail, with temperatures starting below freezing. As the day progresses, occasional rain and drizzle are expected to develop, beginning after temperatures rise above freezing. The high will be near 36°F (2°C).
Evening: Temperatures will hover around 29°F (-2°C), with continued chances of precipitation.
Thursday, February 6:
Morning: Periods of rain are anticipated, with temperatures rising.
Afternoon: Conditions will become cloudy, breezy, and warmer, with highs reaching 57°F (14°C).
Evening: Temperatures will remain mild, with lows around 46°F (8°C).
Key Points:
Residents should prepare for a significant temperature drop Tuesday night following the cold front passage.
Wednesday will be notably colder, with the potential for rain and drizzle developing as temperatures rise above freezing.
Thursday will bring warmer temperatures but also periods of rain, especially in the morning.