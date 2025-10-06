DELMARVA -- Will enjoy a continued stretch of mild and mostly sunny weather to begin the week, thanks to a high-pressure system that remains in control through Tuesday.
Daytime highs will range from the mid-70s to low 80s, with comfortable dew points in the 50s to low 60s. Winds will be light out of the south-southwest, around 5 to 10 mph.
Be sure to check out the first of three supermoons to round out 2025 tonight. The Harvest Moon will brighten up the sky on Delmarva.
As the high slides offshore Monday night, light southerly flow will keep conditions mild with overnight lows in the mid-50s to low 60s. Patchy fog may develop again, though increasing cloud cover should limit how widespread it becomes.
By Tuesday, clouds will build from west to east as a cold front approaches the region. Despite the increase in cloud cover, warm-air advection will allow highs to reach the upper 70s and low 80s before rain arrives late in the day. Most of the day will be sunny. The front is expected to bring much-needed rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with most areas potentially receiving close to an inch. Thunder is possible, though severe weather and flooding risks remain low.
Cooler air filters in behind the front Wednesday night as Canadian high pressure returns to the Mid-Atlantic. Temperatures will trend seasonably cool Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low to mid-60s and lows dipping into the 30s and 40s inland.
Looking ahead to the weekend, forecast models suggest a developing coastal low could influence Delmarva’s weather. If high pressure remains dominant, the area could stay dry. Otherwise, the low may track northward, bringing another round of rain late Saturday night into Sunday. For now, there’s a 20 to 30 percent chance of showers to close out the weekend.