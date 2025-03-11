DELMARVA - Early Tuesday morning will begin with crisp but seasonably mild conditions along the Sussex County and Ocean City coastline. Temperatures in the low to mid-40s will pair with mostly clear skies, making for a smooth start to the day for early commuters. Roads will be dry, with only a light southwest breeze keeping visibility clear.
By midday, temperatures will climb swiftly under mostly sunny skies. Expect highs to reach the upper 60s inland and low to mid-60s along the beaches. This warming trend will make for comfortable driving conditions, with light southwest winds keeping the sea breeze at bay for much of the afternoon. Travelers along Route 1 and Coastal Highway will enjoy bright skies and dry pavement, ideal for those heading out for lunch or early beachside plans.
As the evening approaches, a backdoor cold front will begin to slip southward, gradually shifting winds to the northeast. Temperatures will cool quickly after sunset, dipping into the upper 40s and low 50s by mid-evening. Drivers along Route 50, Route 113, and the Ocean City Inlet Bridge may notice an uptick in wind speeds, especially as the colder air moves in from the ocean. While roads will remain dry, coastal areas could experience patchy marine haze developing overnight.
For early Wednesday morning commuters, expect noticeably cooler temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s, with a damp, onshore breeze. Some areas could see increased cloud cover, particularly closer to the coast, though no precipitation is expected. Those heading out before sunrise should be prepared for a chillier start, with northeast winds keeping conditions brisk.
With a mix of warmth, sun, and a late-day cooldown, Tuesday will be one of the more pleasant days of the week, but drivers should be aware of the cooling trend setting in by nightfall.