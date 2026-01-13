DELMARVA - Partly cloudy skies are forecast late Tuesday evening, with lows around 38 degrees and a southwest wind near 10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph. Conditions should remain quiet into Wednesday, though clouds will increase through the day. Highs are expected to reach near 54 degrees with lighter southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
By late Wednesday evening, expect clouds to thicken as a storm system approaches. A slight chance of rain is forecast between about 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., with rain becoming more likely overnight and potentially mixing with snow as colder air moves in. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid- to upper 20s late Wednesday night, with winds shifting from southwest to northwest after midnight and gusts up to 25 mph. Any snow accumulation in Sussex County is expected to be light, with less than a half-inch possible.
While the greatest chance for accumulating snow is expected north and west of Interstate 95, rapidly falling temperatures late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning could cause wet roads to freeze, especially where lingering precipitation or slush remains. Drivers should be prepared for the potential of slick spots for the Thursday morning commute.