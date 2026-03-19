DELMARVA - A gradual warming trend is expected to take hold from early Thursday morning through Friday morning as milder air moves into the region and most of the period remains dry.
A warm front is forecast to lift north across the area Thursday morning, helping temperatures moderate through the day. Forecasters do not expect precipitation with that system, leaving the region with quiet weather for much of Thursday.
By Thursday night, a weak cold front is expected to pass north of the area. While a few flurries or patches of drizzle may develop in parts of the region, the best chance for that activity is expected to stay mainly northwest of Interstate 95, keeping Sussex County largely dry.
By Friday morning, the county should remain under milder conditions as the warming trend continues heading into the end of the workweek. The broader forecast calls for additional warming into the weekend, along with a few chances for light rain before cooler temperatures return early next week.