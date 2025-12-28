DELMARVA - High pressure over the Northeast will slide offshore late Sunday, allowing a warm front to lift north through Delaware overnight and bring milder air into Sussex County. Clouds will thicken Sunday evening, with a chance of light rain developing late Sunday night into early Monday as the warm front moves through.
Temperatures in Sussex County are expected to remain above freezing, limiting any winter weather concerns. Overnight lows late Sunday should rise into the upper 30s to lower 40s, with rain remaining light and spotty. A brief lull in precipitation is possible around daybreak Monday.
Conditions will turn more active Monday afternoon as a strong cold front sweeps through the region. Additional showers are possible with the front, along with increasing southwest winds that may become gusty at times. Temperatures will peak ahead of the front before turning cooler late Monday as winds shift to the west and northwest.
Dry weather is expected to return Monday night as the cold front exits and high pressure begins to build back in.