DELMARVA - Strong high pressure across New England moves offshore, allowing a weak upper-level system to approach Delmarva. Precipitation will begin as light snow or sleet for inland areas, especially northwest of I-95, while areas closer to the coast will see mostly rain. Snow accumulation is expected to remain minimal across Delmarva, though colder inland spots may experience slick road conditions. Temperatures will hover in the 20s to low 30s inland and mid-30s near the coast.
Early Monday Morning
Overnight, warm air advection will lead to a transition from mixed precipitation to mostly rain across the region. While icy conditions may linger in some northern areas, the coastal plain will see steady rain. Rainfall amounts are expected to total between one-third and two-thirds of an inch. Lows will range from the mid-30s near the coast to upper 20s in northern areas.
Monday Afternoon
Precipitation will taper off to light rain and drizzle as the system moves away. Southeastern Delmarva will experience milder conditions with highs reaching into the low 50s. Northern and inland areas will remain cooler, with highs in the 40s, while elevated regions could remain stuck in the upper 30s. Overcast skies will dominate with patchy drizzle lingering through the afternoon.
Monday Evening
Conditions will begin to improve as the system departs. Clouds will gradually break overnight, leading to drier weather. High pressure briefly builds in on Tuesday, providing calmer weather before another low-pressure system arrives midweek.