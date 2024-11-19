Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 3 to 5 ft possible. * WHERE...Portions of Atlantic coastal waters and Delaware Bay Waters. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds along with an abrupt wind shift to westerly should occur with the passage of a cold front overnight Wednesday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&