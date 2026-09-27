DELMARVA - The nor’easter affecting Delmarva is weakening Sunday evening, with winds, surf and rain expected to gradually diminish overnight as the storm slowly pulls away Monday.
The low is centered near the New Jersey and Delaware coasts and is beginning to weaken as it moves slowly northeast. Rain chances across southern Delmarva are lower than areas farther north, with showers becoming less widespread overnight. Winds will also decrease noticeably as both the coastal low and high pressure to the north weaken.
The biggest remaining concern for Sussex County is coastal flooding, especially in the back bays of southern Delaware. A Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect until 2 p.m. Monday for inland and coastal Sussex County, including vulnerable communities near the Delaware beaches and back bays.
Conditions along Delaware Bay are improving as northwest winds push water out of the bay, lowering tidal departures. Any additional flooding there is expected to be spotty and generally minor.
The threat from high surf has also diminished. Buoy observations showed seas dropping to around 5 to 6 feet by late Sunday afternoon, and the National Weather Service says high surf is no longer considered a significant threat. Rip currents are still possible, however, with a moderate risk expected Monday, so caution remains necessary near the ocean.
Marine conditions will remain rough for boaters overnight. All Gale Warnings have expired and have been replaced by Small Craft Advisories, including an advisory through 2 a.m. Monday for the Lower Delaware Bay and through 8 a.m. Monday for the Atlantic coastal waters. Wind gusts of roughly 30 to 35 mph remain possible, with seas above 5 feet before conditions improve more quickly Monday.
For Sussex County Sunday evening and overnight, expect mostly cloudy skies with a few lingering showers, gradually diminishing winds and improving marine and surf conditions. Coastal flooding in the back bays will remain the primary concern into Monday, with overall weather conditions steadily improving during the day.