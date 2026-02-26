DELMARVA - A weak storm system tracking along a front south of the region could bring Sussex County a brief period of light rain late Thursday, then set the stage for areas of patchy fog overnight into early Friday, forecasters said.
The best chance for precipitation remains south of the area, but enough moisture may spread north to produce spotty rain across southern Delaware Thursday evening. Any precipitation is expected to end before midnight, leaving generally dry conditions through Friday.
While widespread dense fog is not anticipated, the risk for fog has increased for late Thursday night and early Friday morning, especially in locations that pick up rainfall earlier in the evening. Drivers should be prepared for localized drops in visibility on overnight and early-morning travel, particularly in low-lying areas and near waterways.
By late Friday, conditions are expected to remain dry across Sussex County as the system departs and clearer, calmer weather settles in.