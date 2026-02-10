DELMARVA - Temperatures are expected to drop to near or below freezing late Tuesday evening, Feb. 10, setting the stage for a low—but not zero—chance of light freezing drizzle or a brief mix overnight into Wednesday morning.
Most of the wintry precipitation and any meaningful ice glaze is expected to stay well north of Delaware, where advisories were posted for parts of northeastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey. In Sussex County, available moisture looks limited, and any precipitation that does develop may struggle to reach the ground at times.
Still, even spotty freezing drizzle can create localized problems. The main concern is a few slick patches developing on bridges, overpasses and other untreated surfaces late Tuesday night and early Wednesday, Feb. 11—particularly before daytime temperatures moderate.
Conditions should gradually improve later Wednesday as temperatures hold steady or rise slightly for a time. However, as colder air returns, any wet pavement could refreeze late Wednesday evening, keeping the risk for isolated slippery spots in play after sunset.
Looking ahead, the odds for impactful snow late this weekend into early next week have decreased, though some precipitation remains possible late Sunday into Monday. For now, Sussex County’s chance of significant accumulation appears low compared with areas farther north.