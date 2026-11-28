DELMARVA - Improving weather conditions will continue across Sussex County from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon as the region enjoys a brief break from the powerful Thanksgiving storm before another weather system approaches late in the weekend.
Saturday afternoon will feature a mixture of sunshine and occasional clouds as weak high pressure settles across the Mid-Atlantic. Temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 50s across much of Sussex County, providing near-normal to slightly above-normal conditions for late November.
West winds will remain breezy throughout the afternoon, generally averaging 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts reaching 20 to 25 mph, particularly along the Delaware beaches and other exposed locations.
Communities including Georgetown, Millsboro, Seaford and Laurel will experience increasingly favorable conditions for outdoor activities and post-storm cleanup, although residents should remain cautious around weakened trees and damaged structures.
Along the Delaware coastline, including Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island, conditions will continue improving as water levels gradually return toward normal following Thursday's significant tidal flooding.
Coastal flooding concerns have diminished considerably, with most advisories expiring and the threat of additional significant oceanfront flooding ending.
However, some low-lying communities surrounding Rehoboth Bay, Indian River Bay and Little Assawoman Bay may still experience lingering standing water from the Thanksgiving storm.
Residents traveling through previously flooded neighborhoods should remain alert for damaged roads, debris and isolated areas of standing water.
Saturday evening will bring mostly clear to partly cloudy skies as winds gradually diminish. Temperatures will fall through the 40s during the evening before dropping into the 30s overnight across much of Sussex County.
By early Sunday morning, inland communities could experience temperatures in the lower to middle 30s, while coastal locations should remain slightly milder.
Sunday morning will begin generally dry with a mixture of sunshine and increasing clouds as high pressure moves away and the next low-pressure system approaches from the southwest.
Cloud cover will gradually increase through Sunday afternoon, although most of Sussex County should remain dry during the daylight hours.
Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the lower to middle 50s, with winds gradually shifting toward the south and southwest ahead of an approaching cold front.
Confidence continues to increase that widespread rainfall and gusty winds will return to Sussex County late Sunday into Monday.
Unlike the Thanksgiving storm, which produced destructive onshore winds and major coastal flooding, the next low-pressure system is expected to track north and west of Delmarva.
Rain is forecast to become widespread Sunday night, with totals generally ranging from one-half to 1 inch across the region.
Although another period of rainfall could slow recovery efforts in communities affected by the Thanksgiving storm, the potential for widespread freshwater flooding currently appears limited.
The strongest winds associated with this next system are expected Monday as a cold front moves through the region. Gusts approaching 45 mph may be possible in some locations, particularly along the coast.
Those winds could create additional problems around weakened trees, damaged structures and areas still recovering from Thursday's storm.
However, the primary weather concern through Sunday afternoon will be increasing cloud cover rather than significant precipitation or strong winds.
For residents across Sussex County, Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon will provide an opportunity for outdoor activities, holiday travel and storm cleanup before unsettled weather returns Sunday night.