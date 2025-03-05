DELMARVA - A major storm system is set to sweep through Sussex County and the Delaware coast, bringing periods of heavy rain, strong winds, and a risk of severe thunderstorms from Tuesday morning through late Wednesday.

A strong low-pressure system will approach from the west Tuesday, tracking into the Great Lakes before pushing a cold front through the Mid-Atlantic Wednesday night. Coastal communities can expect a prolonged period of high winds and heavy rainfall, with the strongest storms expected Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

Storm Timeline and What to Expect

Tuesday Morning to Afternoon:

  • Clouds increase, with a few scattered showers developing in Sussex County and along the coast.
  • Breezy conditions begin, with winds increasing to 15-25 mph.

Tuesday Evening into Overnight:

  • Steadier rain moves in, becoming heavy at times.
  • Winds strengthen, with gusts reaching 30-40 mph along the coastline.
  • Coastal flooding concerns begin, especially in low-lying areas.

Wednesday Morning to Afternoon:

  • Heaviest rain arrives, with potential for flash flooding.
  • Damaging wind gusts of 45-50 mph expected near the coast.
  • A line of strong thunderstorms could develop, with an isolated tornado threat.

Wednesday Evening into Late Night:

  • The cold front moves through, gradually bringing an end to widespread rain.
  • Winds remain strong, shifting west-northwest with gusts 30-40 mph lingering.
  • Temperatures drop into the 40s overnight.

Threats and Safety Measures

The biggest concerns with this system include:

  • Strong winds capable of knocking down trees and power lines.
  • Heavy rain leading to localized flooding, especially in poor drainage areas.
  • Severe storms with potential tornadoes, particularly Wednesday afternoon.

How to Prepare:

- Secure outdoor items to prevent wind damage.
- Charge devices in case of power outages.
- Avoid flood-prone roads and use caution while driving.
- Stay updated with real-time alerts by downloading the CoastTV Weather App.

While conditions will improve by Thursday, gusty winds will persist, making for a blustery end to the week. Stay weather-aware and prepare now as this strong system moves in.

Tags

Locations

Chief Meteorologist

Paul Williams has earned ASSOCIATED PRESS CHESAPEAKE BAY BEST WEATHER ANCHOR/METEOROLOLOGIST 2019, 2021, 2023, and serves as the chief meteorologist at CoastTV, delivering weather forecasts during the 5, 6, and 11 p.m. broadcasts. As a key member of the Draper Media storm tracker weather team, he provides crucial emergency weather information to help safeguard the community. 

Recommended for you