DELMARVA - Sussex County will enjoy a brief lull in active weather from early Thursday morning through early Friday, with dry but cold conditions expected before a sharp shift to wintry weather arrives Friday evening.
Thursday begins with tranquil weather under the influence of weak high pressure. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with morning lows in the low 20s and daytime highs struggling to reach the mid 30s. Winds will remain light out of the west, offering little relief from the persistent chill.
Through the day Thursday and into Thursday night, clouds will gradually increase as a fast-moving clipper system approaches from the northwest. While no precipitation is expected during this period, the growing cloud cover will signal the arrival of the system that will eventually bring snow and bitter cold to the region starting Friday evening.
Temperatures Thursday night into early Friday morning will remain cold, dipping into the low to mid 20s across Sussex County. Roadways will stay dry during this window, making for safe travel conditions before conditions worsen Friday evening.
By early Friday morning, overcast skies will dominate, and Sussex County will be poised for the next wave of impactful weather — beginning with light snow Friday evening and escalating into snow squalls, high winds, and dangerous cold by the weekend.
Residents are urged to take advantage of Thursday’s relative calm to prepare for the significant weather changes expected Friday night through Saturday.