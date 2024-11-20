DELMARVA - As the evening unfolds, residents across Delmarva can expect a significant shift in the weather. A strong cold front associated with a low-pressure system tracking into the Great Lakes will approach the region, bringing much-needed rain and gusty winds. Here's a detailed breakdown of what to expect:
Timing of the Rain
Rain is forecast to arrive across Delmarva late Wednesday evening, beginning after 8:00 PM in most areas. Initially, the rain will be light but will intensify overnight, becoming widespread and steady. Rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected, which will provide some relief from recent dry conditions. The rain may become convective in some southern areas, potentially accompanied by isolated rumbles of thunder.
Wind Warnings and Watches
Coastal Gale Warning:
A Gale Warning is in effect for coastal waters, with winds expected to rapidly shift from southeast to northwest late Wednesday night. Gusts of 35-40 knots (40-46 mph) are anticipated along the coastline and over the Chesapeake and Delaware Bays. Mariners are urged to avoid being on the water as these conditions could create hazardous seas.
Inland Wind Concerns:
Inland areas across Delmarva may experience wind gusts of 20-30 mph as the pressure gradient tightens behind the passing cold front. While no official inland wind advisories have been issued as of yet, conditions may warrant advisories if gusts exceed 30 mph. Residents should secure outdoor items and prepare for potential isolated power outages.
Understanding the Alerts
- Gale Warning: Issued for coastal waters when winds of 34-47 knots (39-54 mph) are expected. These conditions can create dangerous waves and make navigation treacherous.
- Wind Advisory (not currently issued but possible): Alerts inland residents to sustained winds of 20-30 mph or gusts exceeding 40 mph, which can cause minor damage or power disruptions.
Wrap-Up
The rain and wind will persist into the early hours of Thursday morning as the low-pressure system develops over the region. Rain will taper off slightly by midday Thursday, but unsettled weather may linger due to the system's slow progression. Coastal residents and mariners should take all necessary precautions tonight as the strong winds develop.