DELMARVA - Sussex County will begin early Wednesday morning with increasing clouds and generally quiet weather, but conditions will turn wetter later in the day as a cold front moves toward Delmarva.
Showers are expected to develop from west to east by late Wednesday afternoon, becoming more widespread Wednesday evening and overnight. The steadiest rain is likely Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, with brief downpours possible at times. Most areas are expected to pick up around 0.25 to 0.75 inches of rain, though isolated higher totals could occur if heavier showers or a thunderstorm develops.
A low risk of a strong thunderstorm remains in place for mainly Delmarva late Wednesday afternoon into early Wednesday evening. Severe weather is not expected to be widespread, but any stronger storm could bring gusty winds and heavy rain.
Showers should quickly end early Thursday morning as the front and developing low pressure system move away from the area. Breezy conditions are expected to follow behind the system on Thursday.