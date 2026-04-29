Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Cloudy with rain this evening...then scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain this evening...then scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.