DELMARVA - This afternoon, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds, with breezy and cool conditions. Northwest winds will gust 25 to 35 mph at times. Those gusty winds, combined with very dry conditions and relative humidity values dropping below 30 percent, could create some fire weather concerns through the weekend. Even so, the overall weekend forecast looks pleasant and seasonable, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s.
The bigger story arrives early next week as a significant warming trend takes hold across Delmarva. High pressure will briefly build in behind the weekend front, then shift east and allow a prolonged return flow to set up. That pattern will send temperatures steadily upward, with highs climbing well into the 80s by the middle of next week. In the typical hotter spots, 90 degrees cannot be ruled out. Overnight lows will also turn much milder, only falling into the 60s.
By Wednesday, record highs could be in jeopardy. A few weak disturbances may pass to the north late Monday, but overall the forecast stays dry through much of the week. The next meaningful cold front may not arrive until Friday or Saturday, allowing the warm spell to hold on for several days across the peninsula.