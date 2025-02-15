DELMARVA - Residents and visitors in Sussex County, Delaware, and Ocean City, Maryland, should prepare for significant weather events from late Saturday, February 15, 2025, through Monday, February 17, 2025. The National Weather Service has issued multiple advisories and warnings due to expected high winds and hazardous marine conditions.
High Wind Warning
What: West winds ranging from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph.
Where: In Delaware, Kent and Inland Sussex Counties. In Maryland, Caroline, Kent (MD), Queen Anne's, and Talbot Counties.
When: From 10:00 AM EST Sunday, February 16, to 6:00 PM EST Monday, February 17.
Impacts: Damaging winds are expected to cause trees and power lines to fall, leading to widespread power outages. Travel will be challenging, especially for high-profile vehicles.
Marine Advisories
Small Craft Advisory: In effect from 1:00 AM to 9:00 AM EST Sunday. South winds between 15 to 25 knots, with gusts up to 30 knots, and seas ranging from 4 to 7 feet are anticipated.
Gale Warning: In effect from 9:00 AM Sunday to 1:00 PM EST Monday. South to southwest winds between 25 to 30 knots, with gusts up to 40 knots, and seas between 6 to 9 feet are expected on Sunday. Winds will shift to the west Sunday night.
Weather Forecast
Saturday Night (February 15): Expect cloudy skies with rain developing late in the evening. Temperatures will remain steady, with lows around 42°F (6°C).
Sunday (February 16): Windy and warmer conditions are forecasted, with periods of rain and potential thunderstorms. High temperatures may reach 65°F (19°C). Be alert for areas of flooding and locally damaging winds that could cause power outages.
Monday (February 17): Conditions will become sunny to partly cloudy, but it will be windy and cooler, with highs around 41°F (5°C).
Precautionary Measures
For Residents: Secure outdoor items that could become airborne due to high winds. Ensure emergency kits are prepared, including flashlights, batteries, and non-perishable food. Avoid unnecessary travel during the warning period.
For Mariners: Small craft operators should exercise caution during the advisory period. All mariners are advised to avoid venturing out during the Gale Warning due to hazardous conditions.
Stay informed by monitoring local weather updates and adhere to all advisories issued by the National Weather Service and local authorities. Your safety is paramount during these severe weather conditions.