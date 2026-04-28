DELMARVA - Sussex County will see generally calm and mild conditions late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday, but changes arrive later Wednesday as a cold front approaches Delmarva.
Clouds will increase through the day Wednesday, with showers expected to expand into the area by late afternoon and especially Wednesday evening. The steadiest rain is expected Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, with some embedded downpours possible. Rainfall totals have trended lower, with most spots expected to receive around a quarter to three-quarters of an inch, though locally higher amounts are possible if a stronger shower or storm develops.
There is a low risk for a strong thunderstorm, mainly across Delmarva, late Wednesday afternoon into early Wednesday evening. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but gusty winds and brief heavy rain cannot be ruled out in any stronger storms.
Marine conditions will remain rough, with the Small Craft Advisory extended through Tuesday night. Showers should move out early Thursday, followed by breezy conditions behind the front.