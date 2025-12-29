DELMARVA - Showers associated with a departing warm front may linger in Sussex County early Monday morning before tapering off by midmorning. Temperatures will be mild for the early hours, rising through the 40s as southerly winds continue ahead of an approaching cold front.
Conditions will change Monday afternoon as a strong cold front moves through the region. Scattered showers are possible with the front, followed by increasing west to northwest winds. Gusts may reach 25 to 30 mph, ushering in colder air by Monday evening.
Skies will gradually clear Monday night, but winds will remain brisk. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s by early Tuesday morning, making it feel colder than the thermometer suggests.
Dry but chilly conditions are expected to start Tuesday, with wind chills in the 20s during the early morning hours.