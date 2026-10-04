DELMARVA - Damp and cloudy conditions will continue into tonight before showers fade and improving weather begins early Monday.
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — Cloudy, damp conditions continue across Sussex County late Sunday afternoon, with areas of fog and mist reported around Georgetown and a few light showers still possible. Temperatures are generally in the 60s, with Georgetown reporting 64 degrees shortly before 4 p.m.
Any remaining showers will gradually diminish through the evening as weak low pressure moves offshore. Rainfall should remain light, with no significant weather hazards expected.
Clouds will remain stubborn overnight, and patchy fog is expected to develop, especially after sunset. Visibility could become locally reduced at times overnight and early Monday morning. Winds will become light or calm, while temperatures settle into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.
Drivers heading out late tonight or during the early Monday commute should be prepared for areas of fog and damp roads, although widespread heavy rain is not expected.
Conditions will begin improving Monday morning as drier air arrives from the west. Skies should remain cloudy through roughly midmorning before gradually clearing, with northwest winds beginning to increase as the morning progresses.
Monday will ultimately turn much drier and brighter, marking the beginning of a quieter stretch of fall weather across Sussex County.