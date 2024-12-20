DELMARVA - Light precipitation will move into the area Friday morning, starting as rain south of Dover. Temperatures near the freezing mark in northern Delmarva may lead to mixed rain and snow, especially in higher elevations. Daytime highs will range from the upper 30s to mid-40s across most of the peninsula. Snow accumulation is unlikely during the day due to warmer ground temperatures, but northern areas could see occasional flakes.
By Friday evening, as temperatures drop and winds shift to a northerly direction, precipitation may transition to snow across a broader area, including locations closer to the coast. Light snow accumulations of less than an inch are possible overnight, particularly on grassy surfaces. Lows are expected to range from the upper 20s inland to the low 30s along the coast.
Saturday:
The low-pressure system will intensify as it moves northeast, pulling away from the region. Lingering light snow may persist through Saturday morning, with little to no additional accumulation expected. However, strong northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, will create hazardous wind chills in the teens and 20s. Daytime highs will struggle to climb above the mid-30s.
Sunday:
By Sunday, high pressure will begin to build over the area, bringing clear skies and slightly calmer winds. Temperatures will remain cold, with morning lows in the 20s and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Residents across Delmarva should prepare for rapidly changing weather conditions, potential travel disruptions, and frigid temperatures throughout the weekend. Stay updated with the latest forecasts as the system evolves.