DELMARVA - A developing coastal low is set to bring steady rainfall to Sussex County beginning early Tuesday morning, marking the region’s first significant round of precipitation this week. After a dry and cold Monday night, temperatures will gradually rise toward daybreak Tuesday as warmer air pushes in ahead of the system.
Rain is expected to become widespread shortly after daybreak Tuesday, continuing through the afternoon and into the evening. Sussex County is projected to remain warm enough for all rain, avoiding the wintry mix and accumulating snow expected farther north across New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. Rainfall totals of one-half inch to around one inch are likely, with locally higher amounts possible along the coastal plain.
Temperatures on Tuesday will range from the mid-forties to low fifties across the county, helping maintain an all-liquid event. The heaviest rainfall is expected during the daytime hours as the low makes its closest approach. Winds may become breezy at times along the coast but are not forecast to reach hazardous levels.
By late Tuesday evening and into the early hours of Wednesday, the low-pressure system will depart to the northeast, allowing high pressure to build in from the southwest. Rain will taper off overnight, and colder, drier air will settle in. Lows will fall back into the twenties, which may allow any lingering moisture on untreated surfaces to refreeze before the Wednesday morning commute.
Wednesday is expected to start off dry and cold, with clearing skies as high pressure strengthens over the region. Below-normal temperatures will hold through the day before a new cold front approaches later in the week.