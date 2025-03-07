DELMARVA - If you’re heading out in the beach towns Friday night, expect lingering gusts of 25 to 35 mph, calming down as the evening progresses. A weak system will slide through overnight, bringing a slight chance for light rain showers along the coast, though precipitation totals will remain low. Temperatures will dip into the mid-30s, so it’ll feel chilly, especially with the breeze sticking around.
By Saturday, dry conditions return, but gusty northwest winds will make their presence known again. Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph will be accompanied by gusts up to 35 mph. Highs will hover between the upper 40s and low 50s, right in line with seasonal norms, but the blustery conditions will make it feel cooler.
Saturday Night: A Time Change and a Slight Warmup Ahead
Winds will settle down as the evening progresses, setting the stage for a calmer night. Temperatures will dip into the 30s again, but a warming trend begins as we head into Sunday. A friendly reminder—daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, so be sure to set your clocks ahead one hour before heading to bed Saturday night.
Sunday and Monday: Spring Teases Warmer Weather
After a breezy Saturday, Sunday brings a much-needed break. Sunshine and a slight warm-up will push temperatures into the mid-50s, though a light breeze will linger. By Monday, expect a stronger surge of warmth, with highs climbing near 60 degrees.
Clouds will increase at times Sunday into Monday, but Sussex County should remain dry as storm systems stay well to the north and south.
Looking Ahead: A Warmup Before the Next Cool Down
The warming trend continues into Tuesday, with highs reaching the low 60s. However, another cold front is expected to arrive by late next week, bringing another cooldown along with the possibility of scattered showers.
For now, the weekend’s biggest takeaways—bundle up for the wind on Saturday, enjoy milder weather on Sunday, and don’t forget to spring forward Saturday night!