DELMARVA - A burst of early spring warmth is in store for the Delaware and Maryland coasts as temperatures climb through Tuesday, making for a prime day to hit the boardwalk, take a stroll along the beaches, or even grab an outdoor meal before cooler air arrives overnight.
By late Monday night, skies will remain mostly clear with temperatures hovering in the upper 30s to low 40s. A light southwest breeze will help maintain the mild conditions. For early risers on Tuesday, the morning will start crisp but comfortable, with temperatures gradually climbing through the 50s as the sun gains strength.
As the day progresses, a classic pre-spring warm-up will take hold, pushing temperatures into the upper 60s inland and mid-60s along the shore. The sun will be in full command for most of the day, making for ideal conditions to explore Cape Henlopen, Fenwick Island, or Assateague’s wild landscapes. Southwest winds at 10-15 mph will keep the sea breeze at bay for much of the afternoon, allowing coastal temperatures to remain mild.
By late afternoon into the evening, a backdoor cold front will begin to slip south, shifting winds to a northeasterly flow. This will gradually usher in cooler air, with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s by sunset. Clouds will slowly increase as night falls, signaling a more noticeable cool-down heading into Wednesday.
With a mix of warmth, sunshine, and a pleasant ocean breeze, Tuesday offers one of the best days of the week to enjoy the coastal beauty of Sussex County and Ocean City before cooler air makes its return.