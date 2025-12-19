DELMARVA - The peninsula, is expected to experience a period of strong winds, lingering rain early, and rapidly falling temperatures from early Friday morning into early Saturday morning.
Rain is expected to be ongoing early Friday morning as a low-pressure system and associated cold front move through the area. The rain may be heavy at times around daybreak, potentially slowing the morning commute, before ending by late morning or midday. Rainfall totals by the time precipitation exits the area are forecast to range from about three-quarters of an inch to just over an inch. Can't even rule out an isolated damaging wind gust Sussex County on points northward through the morning.
Winds will be the most significant impact. Ahead of the cold front early Friday morning, south to southwest winds are expected to strengthen, with sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph and gusts up to 45 mph possible. A brief line of heavier showers could produce isolated stronger gusts, though the overall severe weather risk remains low.
After the cold front passes later Friday morning, winds will briefly diminish before shifting to the west and northwest and increasing again Friday afternoon and evening. Gusts of 35 to 45 mph are expected, with isolated gusts near 50 mph possible. Windy conditions will continue into Friday night, with gusts gradually decreasing but remaining noticeable into early Saturday morning.
Temperatures will be mild early Friday morning, rising into the 50s before the front passes. Behind the front, colder air will move in quickly, with temperatures falling through the 40s during the day Friday and into the 30s Friday evening. By early Saturday morning, temperatures are expected to drop into the mid to upper 20s across Sussex County.
A Wind Advisory remains in effect for northern Delaware beginning early Friday. Residents are advised to secure loose outdoor items, prepare for difficult travel for high-profile vehicles and use caution during periods of strong winds.