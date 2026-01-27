DELMARVA - Bitter cold will dominate Sussex County from early Tuesday through early Wednesday as an arctic air mass keeps temperatures well below freezing and pushes wind chills below zero for long stretches.
Early Tuesday will feel especially harsh, with gusty west-northwest winds driving wind chills into dangerous territory even as actual temperatures hover in the single digits to teens. Despite some easing in wind at times, the cold will remain the main threat through the day.
By Tuesday afternoon, highs are expected to top out only in the teens to near 20 degrees. Some clouds may develop, but no meaningful warming is expected.
Tuesday night brings another reinforcing push of cold as a dry cold front moves through. No precipitation is expected, but temperatures are likely to tumble further, with readings dropping to the low single digits — and potentially below zero in colder spots — by early Wednesday. Any lingering breeze will keep wind chills below zero, increasing the risk of frostbite and hypothermia for anyone outside for extended periods.
A cold weather advisory remains in effect into Wednesday morning, and the extended stretch of extreme cold is expected to continue later this week.
Residents are urged to limit time outdoors, dress in layers, and cover hands, face and ears. Check on older adults and neighbors who may lack reliable heat, bring pets indoors, and protect plumbing by insulating exposed pipes and opening cabinet doors under sinks on exterior walls. Use space heaters carefully: keep them away from bedding, curtains and furniture, and never use outdoor grills or ovens to heat a home.