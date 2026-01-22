DELMARVA -- Today is the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s. West winds will run around 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 20s and low 30s.
Friday turns into a transition day with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s. A sharp arctic front then pushes through Friday night, sending temperatures crashing into the single digits and teens by Saturday morning. Wind chills are forecast to fall below zero, ranging from minus 1 to minus 7 early Saturday.
Saturday stays cloudy and cold, with highs only in the low 20s. The dangerous cold continues Friday night into Saturday morning, with wind chills below zero.
Confidence is also increasing in significant impacts from a winter storm expected Saturday night through early Monday across the region. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Saturday night through early Monday afternoon, as substantial snow accumulations are possible. Everyone starts off as snow Sunday morning, the snow will be heavy at times, roads will become snow covered. Forecast details still include uncertainty in the storm track, and that could introduce sleet, freezing rain, or even plain rain for some areas especially along the coast at times on Sunday—though confidence remains high that impactful winter weather and travel issues are likely.
After the storm departs Monday, bitter cold is expected to linger. Temperatures may struggle to rise above freezing through Wednesday, with highs potentially stuck in the 20s. Monday night and Tuesday night are of particular concern, with lows in the single digits and wind chills potentially dropping below zero again. If significant snow cover develops, blowing and drifting could also become an issue, and temperatures could end up even colder than currently forecast.
Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.
Manténgase informado sobre la tormenta invernal que se acerca a nuestra área con la aplicación del tiempo de Telemundo Delmarva, disponible para Apple y Android.