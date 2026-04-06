What To Expect

Cooler air will be moving into the region through midweek, could lead to freeze concerns. 

DELMARVA -- Plenty of sunshine will brighten Delmarva today, but a steady west-northwest breeze will keep the air feeling crisp. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees, while wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph add an extra chill across the peninsula.

On Delmarva

Mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s to near 60 with winds out of the west gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight, skies turn partly cloudy with temperatures falling into the low to mid 40s.

Rain Chance Next 7 Days

High pressure will dominate and keep us dry through the week. 

Another push of colder air arrives Tuesday behind a cold front, keeping conditions dry but noticeably cooler. Partly cloudy skies are expected, with highs struggling to move much beyond the low 50s. Winds will also become stronger, with gusts reaching up to 35 mph. The combination of dry air, lower humidity, and breezy conditions could create fire concerns across Delmarva.

Freeze Potential

Freeze concerns as we go into Tuesday night, temperatures dipping below the freezing mark. 

The coldest stretch of the week is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as strong Canadian high pressure builds in. Clear skies, light winds, and a dry air mass will allow temperatures to drop into the low 20s to low 30s across much of Delmarva by daybreak Wednesday. There is a 50 to 60 percent chance that some locations fall to or below freezing, raising concerns for sensitive plants and early-season growth where the growing season is already active.

Despite the cold, frost is not expected to be widespread Wednesday morning because the air will remain very dry. Even so, a Freeze Warning may eventually be needed for parts of Delmarva if confidence continues to increase.

Wednesday afternoon stays cool, with highs only recovering into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday morning will likely be another chilly start, although temperatures should be a few degrees warmer than Wednesday morning as high pressure begins shifting offshore. That setup may support patchy frost in some areas, and a Frost Advisory could become necessary.

The good news is the colder-than-normal pattern does not last long. Temperatures will rebound by Friday morning, with highs returning to the upper 60s. Even warmer weather is expected for the start of the weekend, when highs climb back into the 70s across Delmarva.

 

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Meteorologist

Chris Mastrobuono is a South Philly native, but has come to join the CoastTV meteorology team. With over three years of experience delivering accurate, passionate and insightful weather analysis, he is eager to report on the coast. Previously, he spent over two years as a morning meteorologist at WEVV CBS/FOX in Evansville, Indiana. 

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