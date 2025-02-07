DELMARVA - Late Friday Evening: Clouds will increase as temperatures drop to around 25°F (-4°C). Winds will diminish, leading to radiational cooling before warm advection clouds move in overnight. No precipitation is expected during this period.
Early Saturday Morning: The morning will remain dry but cloudy and cold. Temperatures will be below freezing, with lows in the 20s°F (-6 to -1°C). Snow is anticipated to begin around midday.
Midday Saturday: Snow is expected to develop across central Delmarva, including Sussex County, and spread northeastward. Strong warm advection aloft will cause the snow to transition to sleet and freezing rain. Snow accumulations are expected to be limited, with less than an inch likely.
Saturday Afternoon: The wintry mix will continue, with sleet and freezing rain persisting. Temperatures may briefly rise above freezing before dropping again as precipitation continues. Icing is expected to be limited southeast of the I-95 corridor, with a more extended period of icing possible northwest of I-95.
Saturday Evening: Precipitation will gradually taper off as the low-pressure system moves away from the region. Temperatures will slowly creep above freezing from I-95 south and east. Some areas northwest of I-95 may not experience a change to plain rain before the precipitation ends.
Warnings and Precautions:
Winter Weather Advisory: A winter weather advisory is in effect for Sussex County.
Travel: Expect hazardous travel conditions due to snow and ice. Plan for slippery roads and limited visibility. If travel is necessary, exercise caution and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Power Outages: The combination of ice and wind may lead to power outages. Prepare by charging electronic devices and having an emergency kit with flashlights, batteries, and necessary supplies.
Stay Informed: Monitor local weather updates and heed any additional warnings or advisories issued by authorities.