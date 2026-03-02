DELMARVA - Sussex County is expected to start Tuesday on the cold side of a warming pattern, setting up a narrow window for wintry precipitation before milder air pushes in and changes it to rain.
Temperatures near or just below freezing early Tuesday could allow precipitation to begin as a mix of snow and sleet — and possibly a brief touch of freezing rain in colder inland spots — before quickly turning to plain rain as a warm front lifts north. Even a short-lived wintry mix can create slick patches on bridges, overpasses and untreated roads during the morning commute.
By late Tuesday morning and through the afternoon, Sussex County should be mainly rain, with temperatures rising into the 40s. Rain is expected in rounds, with a lull possible late Tuesday afternoon into early evening before another period of rain returns Tuesday night and continues into early Wednesday.
Rain totals through early Wednesday are expected to be light to moderate overall, and fog may develop at times, especially closer to the coast. Temperatures Tuesday night are expected to stay relatively mild for early March, generally in the upper 30s to 40s.