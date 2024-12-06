DELMARVA - Friday will begin breezy in Sussex County as high pressure over the Mississippi River Valley slowly moves eastward, maintaining an elevated pressure gradient. Morning conditions will feature mostly clear skies with sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts reaching 30 to 40 mph. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will feel colder due to wind chills in the low 30s.
By Friday afternoon, conditions will remain dry, with highs in the low to mid-40s. Winds will gradually diminish by evening as the pressure gradient weakens. Gusts are expected to drop to 20 to 25 mph, with sustained winds around 10 to 15 mph. The clear skies will continue through the evening, providing calm weather for outdoor activities.
Overnight into early Saturday, temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 20s across Sussex County. Winds will become light, and high pressure will dominate the region, leading to tranquil conditions. Skies will stay mostly clear, though a few passing clouds may appear.
Saturday morning will bring milder conditions as high pressure shifts southward, introducing a gradual warming trend. Daytime highs will reach the mid-40s, with calm winds and plenty of sunshine. The region will enjoy fair weather through the weekend.