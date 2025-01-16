DELMARVA - Weather conditions across Sussex County and Delmarva beach towns will shift dramatically from Thursday morning through Saturday, with snow, rain, and a brief warm-up on the way.
Thursday morning will begin with cold temperatures in the teens inland and near 20 degrees along the coast. Sunshine will fade quickly as clouds move in by mid-morning. Light snow is expected to develop around midday, becoming widespread by the afternoon. Accumulations will remain under an inch, but slick roads could create minor disruptions, particularly during the evening commute. Daytime highs will climb to the low 30s before dipping into the teens and low 20s overnight as skies clear.
Friday brings a brief break from precipitation, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures returning to near-normal levels. Highs will range from the upper 30s to low 40s, providing an opportunity for outdoor activities. Overnight, temperatures will settle in the mid-20s as clouds increase ahead of the next weather system.
By Saturday morning, a warm front will move through the region, bringing light rain that will intensify into the afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the mid-40s, offering milder conditions compared to earlier in the week. Rain will be widespread, and although snow is not expected in Sussex County, areas to the northwest, including the Poconos, could see light snow showers.
Residents should prepare for colder weather on Sunday, as an arctic cold front ushers in frigid air and potential snowfall late in the weekend.