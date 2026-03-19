DELMARVA - Sussex County will see mainly quiet weather late Thursday evening into early Friday, with conditions turning milder and breezier as the day goes on Friday.
A warm front lifting through the region is expected to bring a noticeable warming trend by Friday afternoon, although communities near the coast will remain cooler because of a southerly wind off the water. Inland areas should feel the biggest jump in temperatures by late in the day.
Winds will become a bigger factor Friday afternoon as the pressure gradient tightens ahead of a fast-moving storm system tracking north of the area. Southwest winds are expected to increase through the day, with peak gusts reaching around 30 mph before easing Friday evening.
Skies will stay mostly dry through much of Friday, but the next round of unsettled weather will begin to approach by late afternoon and evening, especially from west to east. Light showers are expected to develop Friday night and continue into early Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts are forecast to remain light, and thunderstorms are expected to stay west of the region.
The warming trend is expected to continue through the weekend, with some spots nearing 70 degrees Sunday before another round of showers arrives Sunday night into Monday morning. Colder air will then return early next week, along with strong northwest winds that could gust from 30 to 40 mph Monday afternoon and evening.