DELMARVA - At this hour, snow is falling across portions of central and southern Delaware and nearby areas as a low-pressure system tracks through the region. Roads are slick, and visibility may be reduced at times, especially where blowing snow develops. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m., with total snow accumulations of one to three inches expected.
Over the next five hours, snow will gradually taper from west to east and should end by late morning to early afternoon. As the snow exits, an arctic front will move through, bringing strengthening northwest winds. Gusts will increase through the late morning and afternoon, leading to areas of blowing snow and continued travel concerns even after snowfall ends. Afternoon temperatures will struggle to rise, holding mainly in the 20s to low 30s.
Beyond the snow event, conditions will turn sharply colder late this afternoon and evening. Winds will remain gusty, allowing much colder air to settle in quickly after sunset. A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. this evening through 9 a.m. Monday, with wind chills expected to drop as low as 4 degrees above zero in parts of the region. Prolonged exposure to the cold could lead to hypothermia.
Tonight, skies may partially clear, but winds will not completely diminish. Wind chills will continue to fall overnight, with the coldest conditions expected late tonight into early Monday morning. Monday will remain dry but cold, with gradually decreasing winds and limited temperature recovery.
Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution on snow-covered or icy roads. Updated road conditions are available by calling 511.