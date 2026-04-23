DELMARVA - Expect to see a dry and mild stretch from early Thursday morning through early Friday morning, with temperatures climbing well above normal before cooler air begins to move in overnight.
High pressure building into the region Thursday is forecast to bring quiet weather and mostly dry skies through the day. After a cool start in the morning, temperatures are expected to rise into the low to mid-70s by afternoon, with some inland parts of Delmarva turning slightly warmer than areas near the coast and bay.
The mild conditions are expected to continue through Thursday evening, giving the county a springlike day after the recent unsettled weather.
By late Thursday night into early Friday morning, however, a backdoor cold front is expected to slide south through the region, signaling the start of a cooler pattern. While most of the period should remain dry, the approaching front is expected to bring an end to the brief warmup as temperatures trend downward heading into Friday.