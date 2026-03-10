DELMARVA - Sussex County can expect another mild night Tuesday with the possibility of patchy fog developing late, especially near the coast, before a much warmer and more humid day settles in Wednesday.
Confidence remains low on how much fog will develop overnight. Current guidance suggests the thickest marine fog is most likely to stay over the Atlantic waters or hug the immediate coastal strip, though some mist and reduced visibility could reach nearby communities late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning.
By Wednesday, southerly winds will strengthen as a strong cold front approaches from the west. Winds are expected to shift from the south to southwest and increase through the day, with gusts of 20 to 25 mph possible across the county.
That flow will pull warmer, more humid air into southern Delaware. Afternoon dew points are forecast to rise into the upper 50s and low 60s, making conditions feel noticeably more springlike. High temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 70s inland, while beaches and immediate coastal areas should stay cooler because of winds blowing in off the chilly ocean.
If temperatures reach the higher end of the forecast, some locations could challenge daily record highs. Still, thicker cloud cover arriving earlier than expected could keep temperatures from climbing quite as much.
Clouds are expected to increase through Wednesday, and showers may begin developing later in the afternoon, especially farther west before spreading east. A thunderstorm cannot be ruled out by late Wednesday evening as the atmosphere becomes warmer and more moisture-rich ahead of the front.
The greater threat for stronger thunderstorms is expected to come later Wednesday night into early Thursday, but Sussex County could begin seeing unsettled weather before the end of Wednesday evening.