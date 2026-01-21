Sussex County is expected to begin early Thursday morning in the 30s as milder air continues to move in on southerly winds. Clouds will increase through the day, but the period should stay dry.
Temperatures will climb Thursday afternoon, with highs expected in the upper 40s to low 50s before an arctic cold front crosses late in the day. Forecast guidance suggests the front will have limited moisture this far south, so no rain or snow is expected.
Behind the front, winds will shift to the northwest and temperatures will fall Thursday night, setting up a cooler start to early Friday morning. Any additional precipitation chances are expected to hold off beyond this time window.