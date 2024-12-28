DELMARVA - Freezing rain will impact parts of the region early Saturday, particularly along and north of the Interstate 78 corridor, including the southern Poconos, Lehigh Valley, and parts of New Jersey. These areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 9 a.m. Slippery conditions are likely on untreated roadways, bridges, and sidewalks during this time. Across the Delmarva Peninsula, precipitation is expected to start as plain rain. Temperatures will rise gradually, with most areas above freezing by sunrise.
Saturday Mid-Morning to Afternoon:
As the day progresses, freezing rain will transition to rain for all areas. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.10 to 0.50 inches, with the heaviest totals expected in the northern half of the region. Temperatures will rise significantly, reaching the mid-40s to upper 50s across Delmarva. Rain will taper off during the afternoon for most of the region, though central and northern areas may see lingering rain into the evening as a warm front pushes through.
Saturday Night:
Rain chances will diminish overnight for much of Delmarva, with temperatures remaining mild. A significant warming trend will begin, setting the stage for drier and more comfortable conditions on Sunday.
Sunday:
Sunday will bring a break in the rain for most of Delmarva, with dry conditions likely east of the fall line. Temperatures will climb into the mid-50s across the Poconos and into the mid-60s on the peninsula. The warm front's passage will allow for partly cloudy skies and a calm end to the weekend.
Impacts:
Hazardous travel is expected early Saturday due to freezing rain in northern areas. Conditions will improve as temperatures rise and rain replaces frozen precipitation. By Sunday, the region will see a reprieve from rain and enjoy milder temperatures.