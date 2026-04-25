DELMARVA - A wet and chilly start to the weekend is expected across Sussex County from early Saturday morning through early Sunday morning as low pressure moves through the region.
Rain chances will increase early Saturday, with showers becoming more widespread through the morning and continuing at times into the afternoon and evening. Clouds will remain locked in for much of the day, and an east to northeast wind will keep temperatures cooler than recent days.
Saturday will feel raw at times, especially near the coast, where the onshore flow will add a damp breeze to the already chilly conditions. High temperatures are expected to remain mainly in the 50s, with wet roads and reduced visibility possible during heavier showers.
Rain and drizzle may linger Saturday night into early Sunday morning as the low pressure system begins to move offshore. Temperatures overnight will fall into the 40s, keeping conditions cool and damp. While the rainfall may be inconvenient for weekend plans, it will provide beneficial moisture for the region.
Residents heading out Saturday or early Sunday should plan for rain gear, extra travel time and chilly conditions, especially during the morning and evening hours.