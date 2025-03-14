DELMARVA - Beachgoers and residents along the Delaware coast should prepare for damp and breezy conditions this weekend as shifting weather patterns bring changes to the region. A mix of fog, drizzle, and cloud cover will dominate late Friday into Saturday before temperatures rise ahead of an approaching storm system. By late Sunday, strong winds and heavy rain are expected to sweep through the area.
Friday Night into Saturday: Murky but Milder
High pressure lingering offshore will weaken Friday night, allowing a southeast flow to increase moisture along the coast. This will lead to widespread low clouds, drizzle, and fog developing overnight, with temperatures settling in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.
Saturday will remain overcast for much of the day, with some fog lifting in the morning but cloud cover persisting. A warm front pushing northward may allow for a few breaks in the clouds by the afternoon, particularly across southern Delaware. Temperatures are expected to reach the lower to mid-60s, though areas where the front lags could stay in the 50s.
Sunday: Increasing Winds, Heavy Rain Late
Sunday will start mild but cloudy, with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s to low 70s. A strong southerly wind will develop ahead of a cold front, with gusts reaching 35 to 45 mph by the afternoon. Some areas could see occasional gusts up to 50 mph, particularly inland.
By late Sunday afternoon into the evening, a line of heavy showers and possible thunderstorms will approach from the west. Though lightning may be limited, the system will bring the potential for damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall rates. Most areas can expect between 0.75 to 1.25 inches of rain, with localized roadway flooding possible.
Monday: Clearing Skies, Cooler Air Arrives
As the front moves offshore Sunday night, rain will taper off by early Monday morning. Northwest winds will pick up, helping to clear out cloud cover by midday. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the 50s, before dropping into the 30s overnight.
Stay Weather-Ready
Residents and visitors should be prepared for dense fog and low visibility Friday night into early Saturday, followed by strong winds and heavy rain late Sunday. Coastal conditions could be hazardous due to the combination of strong onshore winds and rough surf. Stay tuned for updates and potential advisories.